Bessie Lea Nolan, 90, of Bowling Green and formerly of Owensboro, passed away July 7, 2020. She was born in Wayne County, Michigan, on Aug. 2, 1929, to the late Wiley and Florine Hulsey. Bessie was a devout Christian and lifetime member of Hall Street Baptist Church. She was artistic, crafty, and loved her family. Bessie was also preceded in death by her husband, James Nolan, in 1998.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Mary Lou) Nolan and Brenda Turley (Roger Creason); grandchildren Tracy (Tom) Pollock, Derek Nolan, Emily (Aaron) Kistler, Sam Turley, Jackson Turley and Abigail Turley; great-grandchildren Katie Nolan, Zechariah Kistler and Britton Kistler; a brother, Bill (Carol) Hulsey; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The number of those attending the graveside service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends are encouraged to dress casually and shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Hospice House of Bowling Green, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
