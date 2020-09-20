DRAKESBORO — Bessie Lorine English, 83, of Drakesboro, went to be with the Lord at 1 a.m. Sept. 19, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born Jan. 22, 1937, and was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Her favorite thing to do was to go to church. She went three or four times a week.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ike and Mary Cobb; sisters Gladys and Mary; ex-husband Hershel Bilyeu; husband Wendell English; stepson Tony Bilyeu; and sons Thomas and Richard.
Survivors include her five children, Brenda (Wally) Bilyeu, Janice Francis, Loria DeArmond, Steven (Julie) Bilyeu and Gaila (Mike) Adams; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and sister Betty Hale.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Ryan Miller officiating. Burial will be in Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Family and Friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
