HORSE BRANCH — Bessie M. Rice, 90, of Horse Branch, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at The Heartford House in Owensboro. She was born in Louellen to the late Chester and Molly Brock Collett. She liked to travel and eat but most of she enjoyed being with her family. She worked as a nurse’s aide at Red Bird Mission Hospital and was a member of Red Bird Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by sons, James Levi Smith and Cecil Collett; sisters, Annie, Edith, and Nora; and brothers, Walter, Harold, and David.
Survivors include daughters, Susan Rice (Tim) of Horse Branch and Alice Bowling (Keith) of Hyden; sons, David Smith (Sherelene) of Essie and Charles Smith (Barbara) of Horse Branch; sister, Vada Beatty of Arnold, Missouri; 19 grandchildren; and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Scott Flener officiating. A private burial will be in the Rice Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
