Bessie Mae Newton, 95, of Owensboro, departed this life at home on Friday, March 19, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 12, 1925 in Utica, to Ella Sue Newton and Raymond Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and a host of beloved family members and dear friends.
She found faith in God at a young age and was a member of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. It was her strong sense of faith that carried her through 95 years of up’s and down’s, life’s disappointments and successes.
Among her successes, she and her brother William Cecil were the first blacks to dance at the Bleacher (Malco) Theater here in Owensboro. She lived in PG Walker Housing Apartment for more than 65 years. She truly loved her family, liked to cook, dance, and just sitting on her porch talking and enjoying the daily splendor of GOD’s blessings. Her favorite Holiday was Christmas because, in her words, “The Main Man was born” and she also won numerous Christmas decorating contests in her housing area. In the community and to all who knew her as Mama Bessie, she was a magnificent mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was truly loved and will be missed by all.
Funeral services are private. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at McFarland Funeral Home. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
All in attention, shall be in compliance with current health and safety directives with the wearing of protective facial coverings.
Final arrangements are entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
