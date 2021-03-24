Bessie Mae Newton, 95, of Owensboro, departed this life at home Friday, March 19, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born April 12, 1925, in Utica to Ella Sue Newton and Raymond Johnson. She found faith in God at a young age and was a member of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. It was her strong sense of faith that carried her through 95 years of ups and downs and life’s disappointments and successes.
Among her successes, she and her brother William Cecil were the first blacks to dance at the Bleacher (Malco) Theater in Owensboro. She lived in PG Walker Housing Apartment for more than 65 years. She truly loved her family, liked to cook, dance and just sitting on her porch, talking and enjoying the daily splendor of God’s blessings. Her favorite holiday was Christmas because, in her words, “The Main Man was born,” and she also won numerous Christmas decorating contests in her housing area. In the community and to all who knew her as Mama Bessie, she was a magnificent mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was truly loved and will be missed by all.
In her own words: “Times were hard, but times was good!”
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Mary Francis Newton, Flora Lee Wilson, LeRoy Simmons Sr., William Cecil Simmons, James Carter, Pauline Collins, Martine Johnson, Imogene Johnson, Beulah Mae Johnson, James (Jay) Johnson, Chester Johnson and Henry Lee Johnson; and a host of beloved family members and dear friends.
She leaves to celebrate her life, two daughters, Brenda M. Johnson (Donald) and Ada Murphy Thames; and one sister-in-law, Anna Jackson Carter, all of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Talita J. Scarboro (Charles) of Hendersonville, Monzita J. Williams of Tampa, Florida, and Katrina J. Morrow (Marion), Kelly Johnson, Ericka T. Quarles and Dondra Thames, all of Owensboro; 11 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; special nieces, Janice Watkins and Joyce Robinson Valdez; special nephews, Roger Taylor and Barry Johnson; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The service will be private. Burial will be in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home.
All in attendance shall be in compliance with current health and safety directives with the wearing of protective facial coverings.
Final arrangements are entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home.
