Bessie R. Bishop Drane Cravens, 75, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 20, 1946, in Breckinridge County to the late Elliott and Margaret Wardrip Bishop. Bessie was a homemaker and member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. One of the things that gave her enjoyment was watching her birds.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Randolph Drane in May 1970 and Robert O. Cravens in December 2003; four sisters, Eltie Ferry, Lucille Lyons, Jane Compton, and Barbara Miller; and three brothers, James Bishop, Bobby Joe Bishop, and Harold Bishop.
Surviving is a daughter, Ronda Lynn Drane Fritch of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Jarred Fritch (Christina), Kara Fritch Evans (Eric), and Bobbie Lynn Fritch, all of Owensboro; four great-grandchildren, Paxton and Kennedy Fritch, and Aubrey and Hadley Evans; four sisters, Ann Stephenson of New Haven, Doris McVicar of Jacksonville, Indiana, Darlene Dowell of Brandenburg, and Lorene Compton of Owensboro; three brothers, Bill Bishop of Harned, Donnie Bishop of Garfield, and Kenny Bishop of Ekron; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Sharon Weber of Owensboro.
The funeral service for Bessie will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, 519 W. Byers Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42303 or to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd. Street, New York, N.Y. 10016.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
