On May 18, 2020, Beth Bevil, 63, of Lufkin, Texas, and formerly of Owensboro (beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother) passed peacefully with her family by her side.
Beth was born Nov. 23, 1956, as the daughter to the late James and Emma Hamlet. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, David and Steve Hamlet (who she loved and missed dearly); and her best four-legged friend, Bella, a Boston Terrier who meant the world to her.
Beth is survived by her husband of 45 beautiful years of marriage, Jerry Bevil of Lufkin, Texas (also formally of Owensboro); her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Daniel Hernandez; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Heather Bevil; her cherished grandchildren, Chase, Noah and Zack Hafley, Taylor, Mason and Maverick Bevil, and Easton and Avery Ford; her great-granddaughter, Aria Lopez; and mother-in-law, Martine Bevil of Owensboro. She also leaves behind her dear brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Jill Hamlet of Billingham, Washington, Bill and Melinda Hamlet of Pleasant Ridge, Kentucky, Doreen Hamlet of Puma Valley, California, Jerry and Jane Shafer of Mississippi, and Pat Basham and Robert Bevil of Owensboro.
Beth enjoyed taking trips with her best friend, husband, and soulmate. She had a love for the sun, moon and stars. Whether it was watching the sunrise over the Atlantic, sunset over the Pacific or possibly catching a fading glimpse of the sun dipping behind the Rocky Mountains, Beth cherished every single moment. She loved star-gazing through the moonlight, just to absorb the beauty of nature’s wonders. Throughout her life, Beth enjoyed frequenting the beaches of Florida and traveling out west to visit her family in Washington, California and other various locations. She also loved riding their Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Together, they spent their days riding off in the sunset, creating beautiful memories and exploring all life had to offer. She could never get enough of discovering new places to visit and sights to see — as long as her lifelong companion, best friend and husband was by her side, she could tackle anything.
Beth was a sweet and beautiful soul, who was full of life and enjoyed the companionship of her family and friends. She adored playing with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Beth wanted nothing more but to be with her family and friends and always to have them by her side. All will miss Beth. It was a blessing to have her in our lives, and Heaven gained an Angel. She will remain forever in our hearts and cherished in our memories.
A celebration of life will be held at Sunday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church in Owensboro, with visitation at 3 p.m. and a memorial service at 4 p.m.
