ROCKPORT, Ky. — On a cold, snowy morning, Dec. 6, 1930, the sound of a baby crying could be heard throughout the town of Rockport, Kentucky. Bette Carole Tooley had arrived right on schedule. Little did anyone know, she was destined to do such great things.
Her parents, Tom and Kate, owned a store/restaurant. Each morning at 4 a.m., Kate was at the store preparing breakfast and lunch for the miners to take to work.
By age 9, Bette was driving the old red truck all over Rockport, delivering groceries and lunches to the residents.
At age 8, she was the pianist for the Methodist Church, and from that point, her music career soared. Bette played the organ/piano for countless weddings, funerals and events. She was both the organist/pianist at Rockport Baptist Church, playing for numerous cantatas, accompanying soloists and quartets. At Rockport Baptist Church, she also taught Sunday school for beginners to teenagers, years of vacation Bible schools and Wednesday evening classes.
That was just a sidebar. Her passion was teaching school. She herself started first grade at age 4, allowing her to be a high school graduate at age 16. Bette entered Western Kentucky State College at 16, was married at 18 and graduated from college 17 years later.
She carpooled with colleagues to Saturday classes, and also in the Summer while raising a family. To say she stuck with it is an understatement.
Bette taught school in the Ohio County School System for 50 years, teaching at all schools and all grades. Of course, she also taught music.
Preceding her in death are her husband, James Edward Curtis; parents Tom and Kate Tooley; brother Bill Tooley; sister Thelma Mason; and brothers-in-law, Pete Mason and Jim Rigsby.
Surviving are her children, John (Laura) Curtis, Kathryn Cardwell and Mark and Bryan Timothy Curtis; granddaughter Emily-Kate (Dr. Wade) Taylor; and their children, Caroline, Jack and Henry; sister Hazel Rigsby; and several nieces and nephews.
Bette Carole Curtis left this life to claim her wings on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, right on schedule.
A special thanks to Dr. Vora’s office staff, Chase Franks, Dr. Bernie Buchanan and his office staff, Women’s Pavilion and Julie, April Cardwell, Barbara Hall and Ohio County EMS and Hospital for your expertise.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Wayne Stewart and Bro. Charles Brownd officiating. Burial will follow in Echols Cemetery in Echols. Friends may visit with the family of Bette Carole Curtis from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Due to health and public safety mandates, our capacity will be limited to 50% and facial coverings will be required.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Bette Carole Curtis by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented