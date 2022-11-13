NERINX — Bette Virginia Watkins (Barton) Lorenzen passed away peacefully in Nerinx, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the age of 85. Bette was born April 11, 1937, in Owensboro to Paul S. Watkins and Virginia Smith Watkins, and was a member of the Owensboro High School Class of 1955. She relocated to Somerset in 1959 where she raised three daughters and began her career in the Kentucky state government.
Later, marriage and career led to stops in Frankfort and Dawson Springs as well as Augusta, Georgia, where she completed her bachelor’s degree at Augusta University, formerly Augusta College, and formed many fond memories at Amen Corner each April. Following a 20-year career with the State of Kentucky, Bette retired to Lebanon so she could relish her roles of mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on a full-time basis.
Bette/Gran/Gigi was an avid duplicate Bridge player and golfer, she once hit a hole-in-one, a talented singer, a voracious reader, a creative homemaker, cook, seamstress, and hostess. She always had the correct Jeopardy! response, and she always completed the New York Times crossword puzzle. She was a loyal friend with a terrific sense of humor and was a true-blue CATS fan to her core. Above all, she was wise, kind, and generous toward all who were fortunate to know her.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lorenzen was predeceased by her brother, Paul Douglas Watkins, and husbands, George J. Barton, Jr. and Clayton Lorenzen.
She is survived by her adoring daughters, Laurie Barton Heckel (Ed), Virginia Luanne Barton, and Ellen Barton Carter, and sons-in-law, Ira E. Carter and Charles E. Corder. Her legacy further includes six grandchildren, Christina Leigh Helm, Charles Barton Corder (Sara), Amy Corder Bland (Brian), Ansley Carter Evans (Trent), J. Evans Carter, and I. Eric Carter; six great-grandchildren, Andrea, Lucy, Olivia, Kieffer, Amy Nell, and Miller, as well as one nephew, one great-nephew, and one great-niece.
A Celebration of the Life of Bette Lorenzen is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at United Presbyterian Church, 157 East Main St., Lebanon. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the church. All are invited to join the family for a fellowship luncheon in the Fellowship Hall in the basement of the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Sisters of Loretto, Loretto Finance/Development Office, 515 Nerinx Road, Nerinx, KY 40049 (designate Motherhouse Infirmary) lorettocommunity.org or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, FI. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 270-865-2201.
