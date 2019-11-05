Bettie Ann Hayden, 89, passed away peacefully Oct. 23, 2019, at Nazareth Home. A music teacher for 40-plus years in elementary school, high school and college, Bettie's beautiful smile warmed up a room, and her love of singing, playing the piano and violin delighted her family and her students. Her passion for teaching children to love music has left a lasting legacy in homes around the nation. We will miss her gracious and thoughtful manners, her kindness, style and wit.
Bettie was born in Owensboro, graduated from St. Francis Academy, received a Bachelor of Music from Nazareth College and a master's degree in music education from The Catholic University of America. She was a former Sister of Charity of Nazareth, teaching at multiple schools in Kentucky. She also taught 20-plus years at Jefferson County Public Schools. Besides music, she loved to read, take classes at the University of Louisville, send birthday cards, photography and travel.
Bettie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman Colgate; her parents, Francis Fitzgerald and Mary Angela Payne Hayden; brothers Edward (Zita), Philip and Richard Hayden; sisters Dorothy and Mary Louise Hayden; brother-in-law Jan Wilbert; and a niece and nephew Lynelle and Mark Hayden.
Survivors include her brothers, Norman Hayden (Carolee), of Louisville, Carl Hayden (Marty), of Muscatine, Iowa, and sister Carolyn Wilbert, of Midlothian, Texas; stepdaughter Susan Wilson (Ray) and her family, of Louisville; stepson Edward Colgate (Stanette Marie), of Browns Point, Washington; nephews Jason Hayden and Norman Hayden Jr., of Owensboro; and 17 other loving nieces and nephews and their families.
Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, Owensboro.
Bettie donated her body to the U of L School of Medicine, Department of Anatomical Sciences.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family at P.O. Box 17093, Louisville, KY 40217 or donations in her name made to Nazareth Home-Highlands, 2000 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40205.
Commented