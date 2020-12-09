Bettie Joe McGill, 91, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, surrounded by family at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. Known by her friends and family as “Sparky,” she was born in July 1929 in Rumsey.
Bettie was a 1947 graduate of Calhoun High School and a 1951 graduate of Owensboro Daviess County Nursing School. She worked for nearly 40 years as a registered nurse at the Owensboro Daviess County Hospital, helping many people along the way. Sparky lived most of her life in Owensboro and attended Settle Memorial Missionary Methodist Church faithfully. She became an avid and accomplished golfer, winning the Owensboro City Women’s Championship in 1965 and 1966. She was very outgoing and social and never met a stranger, making many friends through the years. She loved to have a good time and loved her family even more. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Bettie was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ben McGill.
Survivors include her son, Jeff McGill (Molly); grandson Matt McGill (Amy); granddaughters Jennifer Dotson (Larry) and Maggie McGill (Jason Puckett); and great-grandchildren Vivienne, Susanna, Wick, Embree, Lola, Mac and Rudy.
A private celebration of life is planned by her family. Her ashes will be spread at her favorite places in Owensboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
