Bettie K. Hall, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House. Bettie was born May 14, 1933, in Daviess County to the late Max E. and Elizabeth Norris Keller. She was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church, but St. Peter’s in Stanley was home. St. Peter’s is where she married the love of her life over 65 years ago and then raised their seven children.
Who would have thought a larger-than-life personality could fit in such a person. Bettie, spelled with an “ie,” never met a stranger. She was the life of the party, and she was always up for a good game of cards, going to the boat, working jigsaw puzzles, garage sales and always there to cheer for the Kentucky Wildcats, the St. Louis Cardinals and her kids and grandkids. You knew you were always thought about by Bettie, as she never forgot a birthday by sending a card, by calling in her cheerful voice singing “Happy Birthday” or just calling to check on you. She truly loved and enjoyed her friends, but her most important joy in life for her was being a wife and then a mother to her children. Then came her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and that was her pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
Aside from her parents, Bettie is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford “Kick” Hall, and their baby girl, Amy Beth Young; and 8 brothers and sisters, John Keller, Leon Keller, Mary Helen “Sit” Bowman, Catherine “Bit” Giblin, Maxine Pfeiffer, Martine Kearns, Beverly “Ish” Rone and Anita “Punk” Mitchell.
She is survived by her two sons, Greg (Nancy) Hall and Sammy (Beth) Hall; four daughters, Tracy (Mike) Cecil, Michele (Tony) Howard, Kelly (Jeff) Husk and Leann (Rodney) Morris; a son-in-law, Greg Young; 19 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral mass celebration will take place 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s in Stanley with a private burial to follow at a later date at St. Peter’s Cemetery. The funeral mass will be livestreamed for friends and family to virtually participate and may be accessed by going to www.facebook.com/HaleyMcGinnis
Family participating in the funeral mass celebration are required to wear a mask for the safety of those in attendance and honor the directives in place.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Heartford House Hospice of Western Kentucky, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
The family would like to thank the staff and healthcare workers at Carmel Home, Hillcrest and Heartford House, who took such good care of their mom during this critical time of COVID-19. We ask each of you to take the time to send a card, make a phone call or visit your friends and loved ones, as loneliness is real.
