Bettie Lee McLimore Spratt, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born June 22, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Harold and Margaret Shelton McLimore. Bettie retired from the Daviess County Public Library after 36 years where she worked as a genealogist in the Kentucky Room. She loved her work. When her grandson was younger, she loved watching his baseball games. Bettie also enjoyed traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Earl McLimore.
She is survived by her husband, Donald R. Spratt; daughter, Donna Spratt; one grandson, Justin W. Hamilton (Rachel); and one great-grandson, Calvin Hamilton.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented