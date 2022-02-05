Bettie Render Majors, 95, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022. She was born on November 12th, 1926, in Ohio County to the late Emmett and Jessie Boyd Render.
Bettie was a graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College and earned a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky. She worked in Frankfort and at the Felmont Oil Company in Owensboro. Bettie also taught education at Centertown School, Ohio County High School, and Owensboro Community and Technical College. She was a member of Waltons Creek Baptist Church in Centertown since 1954, where she attended faithfully when possible. She was especially proud of her church. Bettie was also a member of the Hartford D.A.R, BETA SIGMA PHI at Kentucky Wesleyan College, and loved playing Bridge.
Aside from her parents, she in preceded in death by her husband; Charlie Majors; two sisters, Lucy Render Armstrong and Adelle Render Jackson; and three brothers, Walter P. “Tomy”, J.B, and Donald Render.
Left to cherish her memory are her four nieces, Patricia Jordan, Phyllis Jackson Levandowski, Susan Armstrong, and Sue Prittchett Thomas and four nephews, Gerry Jackson and Wayne, Kenny and Larry Render.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday February 8th, 2022 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Gary Shockley officiating. Burial will follow at Walton’s Creek Cemetery near Centertown. Friends can visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made as donations to the American Heart and Cancer Society foundation.
Online Condolences can also be left at www.bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
