Bettie Sue Roberts Henderson, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Heartford House surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 26, 1929, in Daviess County, to the late Otto and Guyola Knight Roberts. Bettie graduated from Daviess County High School in 1948 as Salutatorian. She worked for General Electric before becoming the secretary for Maceo School. She then retired to care for her grandchildren. Bettie was a member at Maceo Baptist Church for 62 years. She was also a big fan of watching UK basketball.
Those who loved Bettie the most called her Grandmother. Don’t be fooled by the formal name. In her younger days, Grandmother pitched many wiffle ball games with her grandkids, attended all of their athletic events, and even stayed up late practicing Nintendo so she could be a better player. As if Bettie didn’t spoil her family enough, she cooked countless Sunday and Wednesday dinners. While it was all delicious, she was most famous for her homemade sourdough bread, nicknamed “Bettie bread”. Bettie made countless batches for church potlucks and other events. She was truly an all-star grandmother who will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert Lee Henderson; sister, Virginia Roberts; two brothers, Otto Roberts Jr. and Robert Allen Roberts; and a great-grandson, Deacon James Rowe.
Bettie is survived by her daughter, Pam (Tony) Rowe; a son, Steve (Anne) Henderson; grandchildren, Stephanie (Ray) Tudor, Mark (Samantha) Rowe, Chelsea (Dougrue Miles) Henderson, and Matt (Amy) Rowe; great-grandchildren, Kianna, Sawyer, Troy, Paxton, Nadia, Apollo, Mia, Hunter, Preston and Riahnna; and two sisters, Jessie Rafferty and Taffy Taylor.
The funeral service for Bettie Henderson, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sunrise Children’s Services and Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family of Bettie Henderson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented