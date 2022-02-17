Bettie Washington, 98, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, February 15, in her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Owensboro, to her late parents, William and Edna Hinton.
Bettie was a member of Fourth Street Baptist Church, where she was baptized and sang in the choir during her younger days. She was an avid bingo enthusiast. She also loved traveling and would take trips to visit her family in distant cities. From 1950 until recently, she attended the Kentucky Derby annually while visiting family in Louisville.
Bettie was preceded in death by her husband James Marion Washington Jr; her brothers, James Taylor and William Herschel Hinton Jr.; and sister, Vera Lee Hinton.
Left to cherish her memories are three sons, Monroe (Sue) Griffith Jr, William “Med” (Maxine) Griffith, and Byron Griffith; one daughter, Anita Griffith; eight grandchildren, Denise Griffith, Monroe (Janice) Griffith III, Ricardo (Diane) Simmons, Marvin Daniel (Zenia) Griffith, Joyce Griffith, Mark Griffith, Keith Griffith, and Marshall (Cherry) Griffith; 20 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; two special friends, Magelean Leachman and Merdis Jones; and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.
Services will begin at noon on February 19, 2022, at Fourth Street Baptist Church, 821 W 4th Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Burial will follow the service at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery at their Chapel of Peace. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.
Final tributes have been entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 W. 5th Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
