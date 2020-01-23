Betty Alice Shock, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her home. She was born April 17, 1932, in Daviess County to the late Griffin and Anna Mae Hill Rowan. She was a homemaker and a member of Christ Gospel. Betty loved spending time with her family and her beloved dog, Lilly Mae.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Shock; sons Charles Ransom and Ronnie Ransom; and daughter Rachel Watson.
She is survived by her sons, Terry Shock (Kathy), Roger Shock and Billy Shock (Doris); daughters Sharon Blair (Jewel), Linda Colbert (J.R.) and Alice Clark; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother Ronald Rowan (Dorothy); and sister Phyllis Embry.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Utica Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral
Commented