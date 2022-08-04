BREMEN — Betty Ann Baker, 81, of Bremen, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at 6:15 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Baker was born October 25, 1940, in Daviess County. She was raised in Red Hill and attended Utica School. She was a homemaker and member of Red Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Beulah and James McCarthy; siblings, Wanda (Jay) Baker, James Earl McCarthy, and Donald McCarthy; children, Vanessa Holland, Iran Ford, and James “Jimmy” Ford; grandchild, Eric Vanover; first husband, Johnny Ford; and second husband, Claude Baker.
She is survived by her children, Lisa (Jeff) Vanover and Kimberly Baker Hobgood, both of Bremen; grandchildren, Daniel Holland, Christy Ford Bryan, Larissa Vanover Cooper, Jamie Ford Markwell, and Trevor Hobgood; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty’s wishes were that no services be held, except for a private graveside service for her children and grandchildren.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to pay your respects, online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented