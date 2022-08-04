BREMEN — Betty Ann Baker, 81, of Bremen, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at 6:15 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Baker was born October 25, 1940, in Daviess County. She was raised in Red Hill and attended Utica School. She was a homemaker and member of Red Hill Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Beulah and James McCarthy; siblings, Wanda (Jay) Baker, James Earl McCarthy, and Donald McCarthy; children, Vanessa Holland, Iran Ford, and James “Jimmy” Ford; grandchild, Eric Vanover; first husband, Johnny Ford; and second husband, Claude Baker.

She is survived by her children, Lisa (Jeff) Vanover and Kimberly Baker Hobgood, both of Bremen; grandchildren, Daniel Holland, Christy Ford Bryan, Larissa Vanover Cooper, Jamie Ford Markwell, and Trevor Hobgood; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Betty’s wishes were that no services be held, except for a private graveside service for her children and grandchildren.

Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

If you wish to pay your respects, online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.