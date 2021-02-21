MARIETTA, Ga. — Betty Ann Cundiff, née Vance, 94, of Marietta, Georgia, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. She was born in Owensboro in 1926, the youngest of the eight children of parents Melvin and Mabel Vance. She married Paul Cottrell Cundiff Jr., also from Owensboro, upon his return from service in World War II. Betty and Paul made several career-related moves with College Park, Georgia, being the family hometown for some 30 years. Betty loved reading and sewing and created hand-sewn quilts for each of her children and grandchildren.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Paul, and their first child, Debbie Cundiff Melton.
She is survived by two sons, Morgan Vance Cundiff (Margaret) of Arlington, Virginia, and Paul Timothy Cundiff (Anne) of Marietta, Georgia; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Ohio County.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Emory University Body Donor Program (404.712.GIVE) or the church of your choice in Betty’s name.
