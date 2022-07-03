BEECHMONT — Betty Ann Foley, 70, of Beechmont, died on July 2, 2022. She was born on Dec. 31, 1951, in Buffalo New York. She was a homemaker and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Drakesboro.
She is survived by her husband Bart Foley; children Phillip Hollowell, Kimmy Webb, Michael Foley, Ashley Foley, Michelle Foley, and Chad Foley; siblings Robert Lane, Wanda Burgett, and Nancy Greenham and grandchildren Joey, Zander, Zoie, Isabella, Tyler and Brandon.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 202 at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Allen Officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery in Drakesboro. Visitation will be 9 a.m. Wednesday July 6, 2022, at the funeral home. Tucker Funeral Home is in Charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
