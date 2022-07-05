BEECHMONT — Betty Ann Foley, 70, of Beechmont died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 4:10 a.m. at her residence. She was a homemaker and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Drakesboro.
Survivors: husband, Bart Foley; children, Phillip Hollowell, Kimmy Webb, Michael Foley, Ashley Foley, Michelle Foley, and Chad Foley; brother, Robert Lane; and sisters, Wanda Burgett and Nancy Greenham.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery in Drakesboro. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
