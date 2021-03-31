HENDERSON — Betty Ann Peckenpaugh, 87, of Henderson, passed away at 12:10 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Colonial Assisted Living in Henderson. Betty retired from BellSouth, which later became AT&T.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Irmadene Priest; husband Joseph Earl Peckenpaugh; and her brother, Bobby Priest.
She is survived by her daughters, Pam Horn and her husband, Patrick, of Henderson and Joanne Berry and her husband, Rodney, of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Joseph Berry and his wife, Haley, Adam Berry and his wife, Emily, and Beth Ann Horn; three great-grandchildren, Teagan Glendenning, Hendrix Tabor and Elwood Tabor; and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Betty’s life celebration from 11 a.m. until the service time Thursday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson. The service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Dan Book officiating. Burial will follow in Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson.
Masks are required prior to entry with limited seating per COVID-19 regulations.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Fairview Baptist Church, c/o the Rev. Dan Book, 6553 Haley Lane, Henderson, KY 42420 or Salvation Army, 1213 Washington St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.
