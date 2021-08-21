Betty Ann Troutman, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born July 28, 1932, as one of six children to the late James O. Beane and Mary Louise Sparks Beane. Betty graduated from Owensboro High School (class of 1950). She was a longtime devoted member of First Christian Church and active in the women’s ministry. Betty was a kind and gentle lady who thoroughly enjoyed people. She was employed at J.C. Penney, G.E., Anderson’s and Bacons. Betty enjoyed building miniature dollhouses with her husband and doing needlework when she was younger.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Troutman also was preceded in death by her husband, Carol “Bob” Troutman, in 2016; brother James O. Beane Jr. in 2015; and son-in-law Tom Lockhart in 2011.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Pam Lockhart; granddaughter Michelle Lockhart Cole (Jeremy); brother William Thomas Beane; sisters Martha Alleyne Heal, Mary Ruth Emerson (David) and Linda Louise Jones (Frank); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Christian Church Disciples Women’s Ministry (DWM), 700 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Betty Troutman may be left at www.glenncares.com.
