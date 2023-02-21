BEAVER DAM — Betty Anne (Baker) Jackson, 92, of Beaver Dam, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Betty was born on March 5, 1930, in Taylor Mines to the late Chester and Kathleen Baker. Betty attended Union College and moved to Beaver Dam to work at Beaver Dam Deposit Bank where she met her husband, Tommy. She managed Beaver Dam Furniture for over 25 years, was an active member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church, and was a member of the Class of Ruth.
Betty loved the community and was very involved as a member or leader in multiple organizations, such as Beaver Dam Woman’s Club, DAV-Auxiliary, Ohio County Public Library Board of Directors, Order of the Eastern Star Grace Chapter #37 O.E.S., the Ohio County Chamber of Commerce, AARP Ohio County, and GRADD Aging Council, and she very much enjoyed coordinating parades and the Beaver Dam Strawberry Festival.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Thomas L. Jackson, and son-in-law, Mark Burgess.
Betty leaves behind three daughters, Dr. Elizabeth Burgess of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sara K. Maine of Mason, Ohio, and Mary Lane Boustani and her husband, Dr. Malaz Boustani, of Carmel, Indiana, and eight grandchildren, Jordan Burgess, Meredith Burgess, Zoe Burgess, Zane Burgess, Asa Maine, Tara Maine, Katreen Boustani, and Zayn Boustani.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Danks Funeral Home, with Dr. Glenn Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 343 S. Main St., Beaver Dam, KY 42320 or to any local organization.
Online messages of condolence can be left for the family at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
