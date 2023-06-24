Rumsey — Betty Bickett, 91, of Rumsey, left her earthly home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 22, 2023. Elizabeth Joyce Rumage was born Dec. 23, 1931 in St. Joseph to the late Robert E. and Martina Wink Rumage, was the oldest of eight siblings and was better known as “Betty” to her family and friends. Betty was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, memaw and friend who will be missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. She fell in love with Joseph Alvin Bickett, and they were married June 9, 1951. Together they made their home in McLean County as a farming family with Alvin farming and Betty dedicating herself to looking after their home and raising their children. They were married over 63 years and were blessed with nine children, 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Betty was a devout Catholic and member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Bickett, who died March 20, 2015; two sons, Keith Louis Bickett and Joe Bickett; a daughter, Lisa Young; a grandson, Ian LaBron; and a son-in-law, Wes Andrews.
Her memories will be lovingly cherished by her surviving six children, Mary Beth Andrews, of Frankfort, Steve Bickett (Vicki), of Slaughters, Vickie Groce (Steve), of Bowling Green, Paula McGuire (Jeff), of Boonville, Indiana, Gary Bickett (Karen), of Rumsey and Amy LaBro,n of Bradenton, Florida; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Steve Young, of Calhoun; a daughter-in-law, Jane Bickett, of Owensboro; three sisters, Genevieve Galloway and Carolyn Infanti, both of Owensboro, and Sharon Hardin, of Fordsville; and two brothers, Bob Rumage (Mary) and Ronnie Rumage (Rosemary), both of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Betty’s family from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Prayer services for Betty will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Betty Bickett family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Sebastian Catholic Church; 180 Kentucky 136 West, Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
