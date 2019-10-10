GRANDVIEW, Ind. -- Betty Jean Ray Biggs, 78, of Grandview passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Deaconess Hospital Midtown in Evansville, Indiana with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.
Betty was born Aug. 9, 1941, in Grandview in the home of her late parents, Victor and Mayme Schaeffer Ray.
She attended Grandview Elementary School and graduated from Rockport High School in 1959. Betty enrolled in a few business classes at Brescia College in Owensboro and worked as a bookkeeper for Conner Ford Sales from 1959-April 1, 2002.
Betty was very active and quite social. She kept busy bowling (when she was younger), crocheting and knitting. She was a former member of the Town Board of Grandview and Grandview Civic Association. She worked at the annual Grandview Easter Egg Hunt and the annual Grandview Fall Festival for many years. She was a lifetime member of Saint Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana, and was very involved. She was a member of the Altar Society, a church greeter, and was involved with the annual church picnic. She was a member of the 1959 annual Class Reunion Committee, Home Managers Club, and formerly The Red Hat Club. She played dominoes weekly on Sundays with her friends, as well as, belonged to three different bunco clubs. She was one of the original members of a bunco club in Grandview that started in the late 1960s.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 43 years, Jerry Biggs; and her brother, Walter Ray.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Franchville, and her husband, Joseph, of Coatesville, Indiana; grandsons Justin Franchville of Holland, Michigan, Jason Franchville and Jackson Franchville, both of Coatesville, Indiana; brother Robert Ray of Grandview; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana with Father Ron Kreilein officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery in Grandview. Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, with a rosary service at 7 p.m., and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church and/or Grandview Civic Association.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.boultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
