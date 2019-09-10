Betty “Blue” Sue Patterson, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Aug. 30, 1938, in Muhlenberg County to the late Alva and Katherine Miller Allen, Betty graduated from Sacramento High School. She was always a person of strong faith and the most patriotic person who loved the Star-Spangled Banner, which was for her one of the highlights of any sporting event. In the 1970s Betty formed a local band called Betty’s Patriots who played and sang folk and patriotic songs. Betty Blue Sue was always a “doer” who loved working with her hands whether in her garden or woodworking. She also loved all kids and animals (except snakes). Feisty, spunky, generous, kind and big-hearted, “Blue” loved the Grit channel and watching old westerns, especially John Wayne. While only a few knew, she was actually Coach Cal’s secret assistant and an avid fan of UK basketball. Betty was employed as an administrative assistant in the main office of the Audubon Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Patterson also was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Patterson in 2008; brothers George, Bill, and James Allen; sister Elizabeth Gish; and granddaughter, McKinley M’lyse Thompson.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kathy Thompson of Owensboro; son Timothy Patterson of Huntsville, Alabama; adopted daughter, Christi Brown of Los Angeles; brother Bob Allen of Madisonville; sister-in-law Janet Sue Whitaker; and eight grandchildren.
The funeral service for Betty “Blue” Sue Patterson will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to SparKy Animal Rescue, 227 St. Ann St. Ste. 400, Owensboro, KY 42303 or The American Cancer Society, 1302 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Betty “Blue” Sue Patterson may be left at www.glenncares.com.
