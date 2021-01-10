Betty Bolton, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Betty June Richardson was born Dec. 18, 1938, in McLean County to the late Loren E. and Lillian Thomas Richardson and was married to Ronald L. Bolton.
Betty worked as a bookkeeper with Atmos energy and was a very active member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church. She was the assistant choir director, former church clerk, former secretary and part of the Women’s ministries. She enjoyed singing in many of the church’s duets, trios and quartets. Her voice will be missed in the church. She also enjoyed baking, playing cards, UK ballgames and spending time with both her family and friends.
In addition to her parent’s, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Bolton, who died Dec. 14, 1988; and by her brothers, Jimmy Richardson and Joe Richardson, who passed two days after her.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Joint services for Betty and her brother, Joe Richardson, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Tracy Burnett and Ron Hampton officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Betty’s family from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Betty and Joe’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Thursday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Betty and Joe’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Betty Bolton family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Women’s Ministries, 178 Pleasant Hope Church Lane, Calhoun, KY 42327.
