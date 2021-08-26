CENTRAL CITY — Betty Burch Needham, 84, of Owensboro, formerly of Central City, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Betty was born May 24, 1937, in Muhlenberg County, where she resided for many years. She graduated from Central City High School in 1956. She was a faithful woman, who loved God, family, church and all people. Betty cared so much about other people and loved being with them that she became a respiratory therapist. We love you and will miss you.
Your loving daughters, Carla and Ronda.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Vernon Cook officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
