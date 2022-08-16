Betty Carol Wimsatt, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Sorgho native was born January 6, 1936, to the late Henry and Ruth Stephens Wimsatt. Betty lived in Daviess County all of her life. She graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School, class of 1954, and attended Brescia College, studying science and pre-medicine. Betty was a devoted and prayerful member of St. Stephen Cathedral and of the Catholic church.
Betty is survived by her siblings, Doug Wimsatt and Martha “Gully” Mills (Bill) both of Owensboro, and Jim Wimsatt of Reno, Nevada; and several nieces and nephews in Owensboro, Reno, and West Palm Beach, Florida.
There will be prayers followed by a private burial in St. Peter of Alcantara Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mass at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Condolences and memories for Betty’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
