THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA — Betty Carole Moore, 89, of The Villages, Florida, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida. Born March 8, 1933, in Central City, she was the daughter of Herman “Walter” Bates and Susan “Evelyn” Whitmer Bates. She was the beloved mother of five children. She retired from the federal government, Selective Service System, after 27 years of service. She was a Kentucky Colonel and always cherished her home state of Kentucky wherever she lived, Kentucky, Connecticut, Texas, or Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Herman Walter Bates, Jr.; an infant half-brother, Jesse D. Bates; her half-sister, Irene Bates Duncan; and her son, Jerry Layne Moore.
She is survived by her son, Richard Wayne “Rick” Moore and his love, Portia Fife, of Henderson; her daughter, Sandra Lynn “Sandy” Corbin Davis and her husband, Bruce, of The Villages, Florida; her daughter, Elizabeth Teagi “Beth” Corbin-Moore Bradfield and husband, Phil Hatcher, of Lady Lake, Florida; her son, Norman “Curtis” Moore of Meridian, Idaho; her sister, Wilma Bates Wilcox of Greenville; her niece, Linda Wilcox Hunt of Greenville; her daughter-in-law, Dianna Curtis of Central City; and her cherished grandchildren, Misti Moore Lacefield, Jarrett Moore, Chris Moore, David Moore, Melissa Moore, Matthew Kaminski, Jonathan Davis, Aimee Ashton Blue, Kimberly Jetton Wilson, Andrew Jetton, and Amber Moore Melchert; twenty great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Scott Milby officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
