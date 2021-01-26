LEWISPORT — Betty Crockett, 87, Lewisport, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Betty was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Greenwood, Indiana. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Lewisport.
She is survived by her children, Beth (Rodney) Reed, Louisville, and Glenn Irvin, of Lewisport; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in passing by her parents, her husband, Enzer Crockett; one brother and three sisters.
Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Greenwood. Burial followed at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
