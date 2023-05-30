FORDSVILLE — Betty Crowe, 61, of Fordsville, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was a retired factory worker and a member of East Fork Baptist Church in Fordsville.
She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Embry, Jr.
Survivors include her companion, Frank Morrical of Fordsville; her mother, Sissy Embry of Fordsville; her daughter, Heather (James) Crowe of Evansville, Indiana; her son, Scott (Jessica) Crowe of Hartford; her granddaughters, Sarah Irvin and Sydny Irvin, both of Evansville, Indiana and Madyson Crowe and Emersynn Crowe, both of Hartford; and her brother, Anthony Embry of Falls
of Rough.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at East Fork Baptist Church with the burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
