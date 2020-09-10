BOWLING GREEN — Betty Davenport, 84, of Bowling Green, died at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home after a lengthy illness. Betty was born July 12, 1936, in the Morehead area of Muhlenberg County, the daughter of Charles Thomas Willett and Cloudy Mae Phelps Willett. She was a housewife, a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She loved to cook and take care of her home and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, William Shelby Davenport, on Sept. 24, 2016; a daughter, Bonnie Jo Davenport; one brother, Junior Willett; and two sisters, Doris Ingram and Virginia Pentecost.
She is survived by her daughter, Belinda (Timothy Matthew) Payne of Bowling Green; one granddaughter, Tarah Davenport of Owensboro; and one stepgrandson, Craig Davenport of Powderly.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville conducted by the Rev. Tom Stovall with burial to follow in Coleman Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Attendance will be limited in compliance with state requirements, and all will be required to wear a mask.
