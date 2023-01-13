GREENVILLE — Betty Faye Adams, 84, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She retired from Audubon Area Head Start after 19 years of loving and teaching hundreds of children, and was a member of Roland Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors: son, Alvin (Donna Coakley) Adams, and daughter, Tami (Wayne) Hardison.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Carter Creek Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
