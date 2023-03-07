Betty Faye Tucker Brewer, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky surrounded by her loving family. Born in McLean County May 17, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Pauline Tucker. Mrs. Brewer worked at Comet restaurant for many years and was of the Baptist faith. She loved gardening and always had beautiful roses and petunias growing in her yard. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Carter Johnson, in 1995.
Surviving are her son, James (Regina) Prindle of Elizabethtown; grandchildren, James (Paige) Prindle and Melissa (Michael) Curtsinger, both of Elizabethtown and James (Amanda) Johnson and William Johnson, both of Ohio County; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
The funeral arrangements will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
