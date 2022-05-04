Betty Frances Hall, 70, of Owensboro, passed away April 26, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Daviess County to the late Arvin and Lilly Mae Early. She loved crafts and cooking, going to thrift stores, garage sales, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, George William “Bill” Early.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Tabatha Hall and Amanda Vanover; grandson, Dakota Baird; and her companion of 23 years, Patrick Battaglia.
A gathering with family and friends will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Masonville United Methodist Church, 2810 Old Masonville Loop, Utica, KY 42376.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family of Betty Hall, c/o Tabatha Hall.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
