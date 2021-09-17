Betty Gail Sims Armendarez, 86, of Owensboro, died on Wednesday September 15, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a long time member of Immaculate Catholic Church. She was devoted to God, Mother Mary, and her faith during her entire life. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, reading, and playing cards with her sisters. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Betty Gail is preceded in death by her parents, James and Kathryn Riney, her two husbands, Charles R. Sims Sr. and Peter Armendarez, and her brothers Michael, Gary, and Charles Lynn.
She is survived by her three children, Rebecca Bell (Jim), Charles “Bob” Sims Jr. (Wendy), and James Byron (Lisa). Her legacy of love is carried on by her 11 grandchildren: Katie, Hillary, Colleen (Beckie), Bryna, Evan, Ryan (Bob), Caleb, Daniel, Joshua, Chloe, and Josiah (Byron).
Visitation will be held on Friday Sept. 17, 2021 at Immaculate Catholic Church 2516 Christie Pl., Owensboro, KY 42301 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with the funeral immediately following. Burial will be in Alphonsus Cemetery in St. Joseph. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Right to Life of Owensboro.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
