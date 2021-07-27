HORSE BRANCH — Betty Geary, 80, of Horse Branch, died on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her home. She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church in Baizetown and was the owner and operator of Granny’s Grocery in Horse Branch.
Survivors include her children, Gerald (Kay) Geary, Judy (John) Hayse and Brenda Payton, and Larry (Kim) Geary; two brothers and four sisters.
Service: 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Highland Memorial Gardens in Mt. Washington Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and From 9 a.m. Friday.
