HARTFORD — Betty Gill Wright “Mamaw Betty,” of Hartford, went to her heavenly home on Aug. 3, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born in Cromwell, the daughter of the late Samuel Earl Basham and Victoria Embry Goff. Betty retired from the Kentucky Social Service Office. She was also a hairdresser and child caregiver for many years. Betty was a member of Hazel Creek Baptist Church in Belton. She loved her flowers on the deck where she spent many hours with her friends and family.
Aside from her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Gill; granddaughter, Rebecca Howard; and several siblings.
Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 20 years, Jerry Wright, of Hartford; two sons, Barry Scott (Darlene) Gill, of McHenry, Keith (Sheila) Gill, of Mississippi; daughter, Sarah Beth (Darby) Cole, of Beaver Dam; stepson, Josh (Amanda) Wright, of Beaver Dam; 13 grandchildren, Donica Woodson, Derek Gill, Brad Gill, Matt Gill, Jackie Boyken, Bethany Gill, Hunter Gill, Aaron Clark, Forrest Clark, Sam Clark, Kayla Cole, Chase Cole, Jax Wright and Zoe Wright; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Freda Brockman and Clara (Lyod) Crawford, both of Louisville and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Betty Shaver and the Rev. Rodney Albin officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions in Betty’s name to Cliff Hagan Boy & Girls Club of Ohio County, c/o Cecilian Bank Attn: Alison Collard, PO Box 205, Hartford, KY 42347.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Betty Gill Wright by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
