LIVERMORE — Betty Gross, 87, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Betty Lou Holder was born Apr. 30, 1935, in McLean County to the late James Buchanan and Grace Ilene Brown Holder and was married to Gerald Walter Gross Jan. 12, 1951. Betty was full of life and had both a loving and giving heart. She was a homemaker and a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters, singing, and dancing.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Gerald Gross; a daughter, Susie Gross; a son, Larry W. Gross; and four sisters, Myrl Lawrence, Wanda Gray, Faye Free, and Joyce Spain Walker.
Survivors include three sons, Bobby Gross (Stella) and David Gross both of Livermore, and Kenny Gross (Karen) of Calhoun; daughter-in-law, Debbie Gross of Centertown; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lois Turner Goforth and Nancy Mansfield, both of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Bruce Mason officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Berry’s family from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Betty’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Betty Gross family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
