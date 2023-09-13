GREENVILLE — Betty “Ann” Hauslein, 77, of Greenville, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at 7:15 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
Survivors: sons, Ricky (Cynthia) Beckman, Randal Beckman, James (Christy) Hauslein, and Michael Hauslein, and brother, Darrel (Liz) Hardin.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
