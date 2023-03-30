FORDSVILLE — Betty Heflin Melander, 85, of Fordsville, passed away Monday, Mar. 27, 2023, at Breckenridge Memorial Hospital. She was born in Centertown to the late William B. and Martha Jane Ashby Heflin. Ms. Melander was a self-employed seamstress who made drapes for Anderson’s Department Store for many years. She enjoyed square dancing, gardening, and canning vegetables.
Betty was preceded in death by a grandson, Bryce W. Newton, in 1989, and seven siblings, Levaughn, Don, Lockery, Joe, Dena, Gaynelle, and Anna Mae.
She is survived by daughters, Carla Newton (Mark) of Owensboro and Mary Pflieger (Carl) of Franklin; son, Mark Melander of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Bethanie, Joy, Jonna, Ashby, Krista, Samuel, and Brodie; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis Shelton (Bruce) of Lewisport; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2023, at Centertown Cemetery in Centertown.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
