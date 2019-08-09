Betty Helm Baughn, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 7, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was born March 16, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Carl and Alice McKinley Helm. Betty retired from Ohio County Board of Education where she worked in the lunchroom at Fordsville Elementary School. She was a lifelong member of Adaburg Baptist Church where she played the piano and she loved being on her iPad.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Bobby Baughn; brother Jimmy Helm; and sister Nancy Huff.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam Fagan (Mel); sons Randy Baughn (Susie), Terry Baughn (Lori) and Mike Baughn (Susan); nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings Alpha Carter, Bobby Helm (Linda), Alice Cook (Bob), Becky Benningfield (Neal) and Tommy Helm (Lavonne); a sister-in-law, Kathy Helm; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 1 p.m. Monday at Adaburg Baptist Church, Hartford. Burial follows at Adaburg Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville, and after 10 a.m. Monday at Adaburg Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Adaburg Baptist Church, 863 Taffy Road, Hartford, KY 42347.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
