Betty Hines Whitaker, 93 years young, beloved wife of C.W. Whitaker (1926-1994). She went home to be with Father in heaven, peacefully on Sept. 17, 2022. She is now most certainly in heaven with C.W., her mom, Katie and father, Paul; her sisters, Marian; brothers, Sonny & Bobby. She was an active member of Third Baptist Church, nursery and many other duties. Betty followed the horse circuit for years with C.W. Everyone who knew her loved and respected her, she was always doing for others, and always had a smile on her face. She was a great cook, gardener, and tennis player.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Whitaker; her granddaughter, Kaitren Murphy; son, Kurt Whitaker; grandchildren, Scarlett, Rhett, and Victoria; eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
