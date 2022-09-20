Betty Hines Whitaker, 93 years young, the beloved wife of C.W. Whitaker (1926-1994), went home to be with her Father in Heaven, peacefully, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. She is now most certainly in heaven with C.W., her mom, Katie, and father, Paul; her sister, Marian; and her brothers, Sonny and Bobby. She was an active member of Third Baptist Church in the nursery and many other duties. Betty followed the horse circuit for years with C.W. Everyone who knew her loved and respected her. She was always doing for others, and always had a smile on her face. She was a great cook, gardener, and tennis player.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Whitaker; her granddaughter, Kaitren Murphy; her son, Kurt Whitaker; her grandchildren, Scarlett, Rhett, and Victoria; and her eight great-grandchildren, Wyatte, Belle, Elise, India, Madelyn, Olive, Brody, and Bonnie.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. The burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
