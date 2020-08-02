HAWESVILLE — Betty J. Brickey, 87, of Hawesville, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Wellington Parc in Owensboro. She was born Aug. 11, 1932, to the late Charles and Jennie Lee Bland Hinton.
Betty worked for the Hancock County School System, Immaculate Conception School and was co-owner of Brickey’s Garage. She enjoyed her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, UK basketball and her church family at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Huston Brickey; and daughters, Tracie Frazier and Eleanor Strickland.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Donald) Aull of Venice, Florida; granddaughters, Shannon (Brian) Wynne of Nokomis, Florida, and Jenae (Brad) Keown of Hawesville; great-grandchildren, Huston Wynne, Kendra Keown and Kolby Keown; siblings, Linda Elder and Bobby Hinton; and son-in-law, Gary Frazier.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Hawesville. Visitation will be held Monday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, American Heart Association, Hospice of Western Kentucky or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Share your memories and condolences with Betty’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented