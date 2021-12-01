Betty J. Cox, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Sept. 7, 1936, in Daviess to the late Woodrow and Trudie Wilson. Betty enjoyed crafts, coloring, reading, flowers and gardening. She loved family reunions and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Essie Cox; son Ronald Cox; daughter Kathy Cox; two brothers, James Wilson and Charles Wilson; and a sister, Joann Hall.
Survivors include her two daughters, Teresa Barrows and Cindy (Scott) Foster; eight grandchildren, Andy Cox, Sherri Rather, Samantha Williams, Eddie Barrows, Philicia Ammons, Nina Driscoll, Cassie Jones and Mathew Foster; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and our wonderful neighbors, the Osborne family.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
