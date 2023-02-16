Betty J. Day, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Oct. 24, 1937, in Owensboro to the late Thomas Jacob and Leona Reeks Jacob Bishop. Betty retired from General Electric after 38 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty also loved to travel. She made her way to 49 states as well as several European and Caribbean countries.
She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Brent Day and Orville Richardson; brothers, Billie Jacob and Earl Jacob; sister, Ruth Lowe; and grandchild, Michael.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Debra Benningfield (Mike); son, Byron Day (Bonita); grandchildren, Adam Day (Danielle), Brandon Hatfield (Ana), Joshua McBride (Amanda), Johnothan Benningfield (Brandi), April Bowlds (Ryan), Ryan Hatfield (Alexandria), Jason Thompson (Joslyn), Whitney Sheriff (Jonathan), and Kimberly Mattingly (Josh); sister, Judy Jacob Tyler (Jimmy); 26 great-grandchildren; special friend, Dottie Spencer; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
