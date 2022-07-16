Betty J. Drury, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 8, 1935, in Owensboro, to the late Ollie and Elizabeth Gibbins Johnson. Betty retired from Hobby Horse Daycare as a preschool teacher and attended GracePointe Baptist Church.
Betty enjoyed reading, gardening, and sewing. She loved spending time with her family and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Louis Drury, Sr.; sisters, Alice Johnson and Ethel Mae Stinnett; and her brothers, James Johnson, Curtis Johnson, Sr., and Jay Johnson.
She is survived by her children, Joe Drury, Jr., DiAnna (Danny) Burden, DeLinda (Terry) Belcher, and Randall (Kathy) Drury; grandchildren, Joseph Kirk (Sara Vance) Drury, Stephen Kyle (Angela) Drury, Lauren Elizabeth Drury, Courtney (Jordan) Castlen, Cory Ray Burden, Colton Sean (Haley) Burden, Betty Jo Belcher, Bobbie Jo (Thomas) Miller, Anthony Swain, Jonathan Swain, Stephanie Howard, and Jason Howard; great-grandchildren, Landon, Trey, Callie, Easton, Caiden, Carley, Parker Kate, Krews Daniel, Kyla, Addesyn, Weston, Naomi, Maddison, Mason, and Samuel Knox; and siblings, Dorothy Pierce and David Johnson.
The funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Drury.
